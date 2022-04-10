A summer view from Weston Mountain reveals a green oasis-like view of Walla Walla. Before 1850, however, it would have been far less green.
Early settlers quickly realized the need for trees to provide shade, protection from dangerous horse traffic on unpaved dusty or muddy streets — and for their restful beauty.
Almost every tree now in this city has been deliberately planted and nurtured. Most of the initial trees are now gone, leaving wide, bare planting strips in parts of town, especially in the West Ward.
Thanks to our wonderful city government, especially the Parks and Recreation department, Blue Mountain Action Council, Rotary and some concerned citizens, more than 100 quality trees were planted recently in the West Ward.
That required an enormous effort to plan suitable locations with utility services, speak to landowners and then plant of the trees.
Next comes years of after care: water, protecting and properly pruning. Even that is in the long-term plans.
We all owe a debt of gratitude to volunteers as well as city staff and leaders who were part of making this happen. And it is worth a mention that Mayor Tom Scribner quietly started a fund to help buy trees for the city.
Michael Gillespie,
Walla Walla