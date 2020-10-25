My maternal grandfather lived in Prescott where he worked for Walla Walla County as county road supervisor for the Fourth District for about 25 years starting in 1919.
He was, for about 50 years, a member of the Republican Central Committee for Walla Walla County. He served as mayor of Presoctt on at least two occasions.
Granddad referred to Democrats as “the other party,” “those people” or just play “they.” I was 10 or more before I realized that Democrat was not a swear word. Granddad was synonymous with Republican in my formative years. Being Republican was visible in his day-to-day living.
He was honest beyond a doubt.
His respect for women and the institution of marriage was of great depth.
He treated all people with respect.
No name calling at at granddad’s home.
No swearing, particularly in the presence of women or children.
You did no put others down to elevate your own position.
You did not use your public position for personal or financial gain.
He taught me frugal stewardship of public resources.
My paternal grandfather gave me counsel about some of the same and other things as well. He emphasized that “you either did or did not” and anything in between was a lot of conversation, including excuses.
On an occasion in which I had strayed from family acceptable conduct he shared further words of wisdom. You are the same as those with whom you associate or publicly support. Some of his other counsel was more appropriate in the barnyard.
My father taught me that the only good deal is one made when all information is on the table and seen by both parties as a good deal.
I challenge you to apply these personal stands to political candidates as a sort of score card and see how they stand.
Arnold Coe
College Place