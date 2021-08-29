On August 18, Gov. Jay Inslee decided to make a decision for most workers residing in the state of Washington by mandating COVID vaccinations.
Vaccinations are an extremely personal choice, as they should be. It is a choice that should be up to the person receiving the vaccine, and only the receiver. Some people may not have adverse side effects to a vaccine, but there is a large majority of people who have had heartbreaking reactions after the vaccine that affect either themselves or a loved one, as catalogued by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, a program co-sponsored by the CDC and FDA. This is an extremely real thing that should not be ignored or labeled as false.
Many people’s jobs are on the line due to this mandate set forth by our governor. And I ask why? Even in reading the CDC website, there is no guarantee of not getting the virus, there is no guarantee of not passing the virus on, there is no guarantee of not dying from the virus after getting the vaccine.
Remember, the person to be vaccinated is the only one who gets to decide his/her medical choices.
Savonnah Henderson
Dayton