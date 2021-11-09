The proposals suggested in the opinion piece “Democracy Threatened?” published on D1 of the Oct. 17 U-B edition are straight out of the Marxist playbook: Completely destroy the government and replace it with a totalitarian, one-party dictatorship.
To me, Democrat policies — open borders, a speedy path to citizenship for immigrants, attempts to pack the Supreme Court, the For the People Act of 2021, the passing of laws because of the politically motivated pseudoscience of man-caused climate change and the double standard of the Department of Justice — are an attempt for the Democrats to take perpetual control of the U.S. government and take complete, Marxist-like control of our lives. If that happens, we will become like Cuba, Venezuela or China. Democrats should take a hard look at this and see if it is what they really want.
The founding fathers were wise in their creation of the U.S. government. The makeup of Congress and the voting laws of the states are designed to prevent the tyranny of the majority.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.