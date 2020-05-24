Wonderful to hear of local government cooperating during the pandemic. (“Local governments working together in pandemic” by R.L. McFarland,Union-Bulletin, May 14.)
Thanks to the U.S. House for passing a relief bill that includes funding for state and local governments who have taken the lead in battling this pandemic. Now, it is the Senate’s’ turn.
Time to thank our representatives for this bill that includes housing and hunger relief, another round of payments to individuals, and testing funding.
Also, asking Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to ask senators from her party (in the majority) to make sure this bill passes: Lives depend on it. Our calls, letters, and virtual visits to our members of Congress help them understand and pass legislation that matters to everyday Americans.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.