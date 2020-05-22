Here’s a couple of recent headlines: “Has your stimulus check arrived,” “When $8 trillion in stimulus isn’t enough.”
It seems journalists don’t know the difference between “stimulus” and “relief.”
The government’s and the Federal Reserve’s so-called stimulus hasn’t produced long-term bonafide GDP growth, with higher-paying jobs and good benefits, in over 15 years.
The only thing the Fed has stimulated are asset prices. The stock market is no longer a barometer for the economy, it’s a barometer for the Fed’s money printing and bailouts.
For the government to stimulate the economy it must invest in long-term infrastructure projects. It has not.
For the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy the money it prints must create consumer demand for goods and services (not primarily demand for financial assets). It has not.
The government has increased the national debt by $16 trillion just since 2007. The money has been used to buy votes from low-income citizens.
Without government assistance half of the U.S. population wouldn’t be able to afford shelter, food, education and healthcare (before the virus).
The Fed has increased its balance sheet by $6 trillion since 2007. The M2 money supply has increased by $10 trillion.
The money the Fed has printed that hasn’t been siphoned off by the stock market has ended up in M2 in stagnation.
You heard it here first that we’re in a transitory period of stag-deflation as attested to the fact that GDP is negative, M2 velocity is as low as it was during the Great Depression and the CRB that tracks raw materials is at a 50-year low.
The journalists use of the word “stimulus” is ill-conceived.
There are words that better described the government’s and the Fed’s fiscal and monetary ventures for the past 15 years.
For example, have you received your “rescue” check yet?
The $8 trillion “bailout” for stocks and corporations.
During the Great Depression you would have received a “relief” check.
The global economy has never been choked off like it has been this year, not even during the Great Depression.
If the global economy went back to pre-lockdown conditions, the government and Fed still wouldn’t be able to “stimulate” the economy.
However, the Fed can continue to print money to prop up local governments, businesses, consumers and primarily stocks and bonds until the dollar’s purchasing power tanks and we end up in a long-term, stagflationary depression.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla