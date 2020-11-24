Your Nov. 18 editorial — “Governor’s new restrictions could have benefited from Republican input” — would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad.
It is the Republican Party that turned a public health crisis into a deadly partisan issue.
This is the party of the “Denier-in-Chief” now occupying the White House, the party of Loren Culp, the party of undermining a free and fair election and the party of anti-maskers.
The saddest part was the quote of state Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler: “There would likely be far more widespread support for safety measures if they weren’t being dictated by one man.”
Mr. Schoesler is conveniently ignoring the fact that the depth and lethal consequences of this pandemic were “dictated by one man”: Donald Trump.
Washington state Republicans are complicit in the president’s denial of the seriousness of this crisis and whining about not having a place at the solutions table is nonsensical at best. Gov. Inslee should not feel obligated in any way to reach out to the party of “no.”
If the state Republican caucus was really serious about fighting the pandemic, they would call GSA Administrator Emily Murphy and demand she complete the required ascertainment that would release the funds and mechanisms required by President-Elect Joe Biden and other grown-ups to begin the transition process and the start of dealing realistically with this public health and economic crisis.
And the next time you offer up an editorial speaking out of both sides of your mouth, don’t run it next to a Michael Gerson column that eviscerates your very opinion.
The old saying “lead, follow, or get out of the way” has never had a truer moment.
Kevin Anderson
Walla Walla