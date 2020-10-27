Oct. 22 was a red-letter day for the U-B’s “Our Readers’ Opinions” section. All three letters promoted right-wing viewpoints.
Reading them, I was immersed in an alternate reality. They contradicted everything I’ve read and heard in news stories from The Associated Press and cable TV. I don’t watch Fox News, so maybe that’s my problem.
A writer stated “one party set slaves free, made them citizens and allowed them to vote. The Thirteenth Amendment set slaves free. It was supported 100% by Republicans in the House and Senate and by 23% of Democrats.”
The Thirteenth Amendment was ratified in 1865. The two parties’ attitudes toward civil rights 155 years ago were much different from what they are today.
If today’s Republicans are so enthusiastic about supporting the rights of Black people, why are they working so hard to suppress voting by people of color?
Wisconsin Republicans limited early voting, with the backing of Republican-appointed federal appellate judges.
In Florida, courts have backed Republican efforts to withhold voting rights from hundreds of thousands of felons, who are disproportionately people of color.
President Trump falsely warned that voting by mail generates fraud, and Texas limited vote-by-mail ballots, thus requiring more people to risk their health by standing in line to vote.
Another contributor wrote “Do we continue on the road called Freedom and democracy, or will we let ourselves be misled, and begin to travel down a path called socialism, thereby opening the door to tyrannical communism?”
This fear of socialism seems to pervade Republicans’ letters. A 2020 poll showed that two-thirds of Americans support a government health care insurance plan for all.
Horrors! Most Americans support socialized medicine. Better expand your voter suppression targets, Republican strategists.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla