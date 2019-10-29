Ignore your health and it will go away — I promise. Your health should be one of your most important and prized possessions. Unfortunately the big question is how do you get valid reliable information?
Here are two examples of people who I consider give false information.
Dr.Joseph Mercola is cited in Quackwatch and has been ordered by the FDA to stop making illegal claims. His main office is in the Chicago area. Dr. Steven Gundry who at one time was on the Open Heart surgical team at Loma Linda University and now has offices in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, CA. Knowledgeable nutritional experts consider his advice false and so do I.
Because of my passion for preventive medicine, my appearances on Blue Mountain TV, and the articles I have written for the Union- Bulletin I feel I must subscribe to and utilize reliable sources. My first choice is the Nutrition Action Health Letter from the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Then there is Harvard Health Letter and the Tufts University Health and Nutrition Letter.
There are other fine institutions that offer reliable health information. Here are just two of them. The Mayo Clinic and the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.
I hope no one will fault me if I mention the one from which I graduated — Loma Linda University
Donald E.Casebolt
College Place