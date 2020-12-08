I saw a great question on Instagram today. “Why do we need a vaccine, and we will be pretty much FORCED to get it, for a disease that has a 99.5% survivability rate?”
This is pure government overreach and we should not allow it. There are already industries, like the airlines, and companies like Ticket Master who are saying that you will have to prove that you have been vaccinated before you can be a customer.
So, you can’t fly, attend a sporting event or a concert, maybe not be able to see a movie or, whatever, without showing your little card proving you were vaccinated for a disease that you don’t need a vaccine for!
Same with the mask wearing, in my opinion. Especially for young people and children, who have an even higher survival rate that adults. I’ve seen families walking down our streets with the young children wearing masks. You aren’t going to catch COVID-19 walking outside here in Walla Walla! In a big, crowded city maybe, but not here!
This is shades of 1984, or Alice in Wonderland.
We are way down the rabbit hole, folks.
Larry Wright
Walla Walla