I read the letters to the editor and have been informed that as a supporter of President Trump I am uneducated, not a true Christian, an “Old Testamentor” and can’t see the president’s sins.
My years of study of both the Old and New Testament have taught me that God picks leaders the general public would not choose. He picks people with messy pasts and lives.
Who among us doesn’t have a past of which we’re not proud? Words like forgiveness, redemption, grace and mercy abound as well as calling out prejudice and injustice.
Over 61 million babies killed — many of them black ... do those black lives matter? There are many examples I could list, among them VA choice, which has been of personal benefit. Then there is the war on opioids, and the fact that soldiers are coming home, and the efforts to eliminate the trafficking of children, with many rescued, in addition to the focus on Native American missing and murdered women.
Jesus said, “A new command I give you: Love one another.” What would our world look like if we walked in that?
Cathy Scott
Walla Walla