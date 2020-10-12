The Union-Bulletin’s recent editorial on the federal agencies’ conclusion that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached reports, “As noted by [Army Corps of Engineers] Gen. Helmlinger, this decision and the study it was based on took into account the impact on humans — that’s as it should be.”
The EIS fails to fully account for the needs of coastal communities from Washington to Alaska.
Since the 1970 the Coastal Washington troll fleet has dropped from about 3,000 licensed participants to a little over 100.
The devastation to the coastal economy from the loss of this many jobs is evident in the poverty rankings of coastal counties.
It is clearly false that the status quo operation of the Snake River dams provides benefits for people engaged in coastal salmon fisheries.
It would not be fair to communities dependent on the Snake River dams to simply kick them to the side and breach the dams. It is equally unfair to coastal communities dependent on salmon to perpetuate their poverty because of that inland economy built on the ruination of salmon runs.
Fortunately, there are people looking for ways to bring salmon back to the Columbia Basin and maintain the economy.
I am a commercial fisherman and have participated in and fully support the efforts of states, treaty Indian tribes, federal agencies and individual stakeholders to find a way to accomplish salmon restoration.
It has been recognized that breaching the Snake River dams would require replacement of irrigation and transportation infrastructure, and it is a clear principle that you can’t just take something away from a community and not somehow fully compensate for it.
The new plan to increase supplemental flow for juveniles is only intended to prevent salmon extinction, not to restore them.
Restoration of Snake River salmon requires the breaching of the four dams. When that happens, there must be replacement of essential infrastructure; the Corps’ study shows how important that is. What the Corps’ study fails to show is the benefit to coastal economies as well as to inland economies with restored salmon and renewed infrastructure.
The region should not allow this Corps’ study to play one region against another, we can be smarter than that. Our goal should be to promote robust economies in all corners of the region.
Joel Kawahara
Quilcene, Wash.