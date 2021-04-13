I couldn’t agree less with my friends Senator Perry Dozier and Representative Mark Klicker in their opposition to the efforts of the legislature and the governor to actually attempt to do something about the onrushing catastrophe of global warming.
I also found the article in the U-B extolling their efforts and pretending as if their position was unanimous in this district pathetic.
The fossil fuel industry has been lying and misleading the public about the deleterious effects of carbon fuel for at least 40 years.
It is to his great credit that Gov. Jay Inslee made his single subject case for the democratic nomination for president on global warming.
If we don’t solve this problem, none of the rest of them are going to make any difference. Yes, doing something about it is going to have a disproportionate effect on citizens of limited financial means. So does practically everything else.
Are these representatives banging their gums in the halls of Olympia demanding an equitable distribution of assets and an increase in the minimum wage? Hardly.
They’re too busy exporting topsoil in the form of wheat. Support the green new deal. The life you save could be your own.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla