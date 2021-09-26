Kudos to the U-B's Sheila Hagar for the article, "‘Walla Walla, Umatilla counties reports strained hospital capacity, more COVID-19 deaths,"  that gave a clear picture of the local COVID-19 spike: full hospitals, along with more cases and deaths. 

This cycle of spikes, caused by variants, is likely to continue as long as there is not universal vaccine access. Global access would protect us locally and finally end this pandemic.

By calling the president — the White House number is 202-456-1111 — and asking for his leadership to make sure this pandemic is battled globally, and encouraging your senators and representatives — the U.S. Capitol switchboard number is 202-224-3121 — to support this life-saving effort, we can help end this nightmare. The alternative is the spiking cycles we are experiencing now.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish

