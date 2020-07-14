I appreciated your fair and respectful editorial regarding Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small's response to the controversy over his tattoo.
It stands in marked contrast to the reaction of Michael Weinstein's of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation to Officer Small's obviously genuine effort to explain his tribute to his fallen fellow Marine and friend.
Bluntly, Mr. Weinstein's response was appalling. Officer Small clearly had no intention of flaunting SS regalia. Perhaps he and the Marine Scout Snipers who adopted the double lightning did not learn or failed to understand the history of that insignia when they adopted it. But ignorance of history is not synonymous with evil intent.
Rather than recognize and accept this gesture of reconciliation, Mr. Weinstein heaped further scorn and condemnation on a young man whose family is deeply rooted in the Walla Walla community and has elected to serve it, just as he served his country in the Marines.
The magnitude of self-righteousness and vengefulness reflected in Mr. Weinstein's latest statements, as quoted in your paper, are noteworthy only for furthering the very divisiveness he is ostensibly trying to address, cloaked in a stunning display of sanctimony.
In that respect, I suppose, it fits the temper of the times as displayed daily by Donald Trump.
As a former Walla Walla resident, I would like to think that its citizens might show Nat Small the same empathy for the loss of his friend whose death he still mourns that Office Small displayed in his healing letter. It would tarnish the Walla Walla I knew to allow Mr. Weinstein and his ilk the last word.
To those who have most vociferously condemned Officer Small and Chief Scott Bieber, I strongly suggest they take the same hard look at themselves that they aimed at Officer Small, acknowledge their actions as furthering the divisions in a small town, and moderate your self-righteousness accordingly.
Use this as an opportunity to reach out and give Officer Small the same benefit of the doubt they expect him to extend to them.
Finally, learn to be a bit skeptical when zealots from outside your community seem so ready to fan the flames of divisiveness because, when you acquiesce in that behavior, you simply become part of that you claim to oppose.
The last thing we need in our county in these difficult times is the kind of contempt that permeates the attacks on Officer Small.
Thomas Mattis
Richland