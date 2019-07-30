Recently, I attended the AAUW-sponsored candidate forum for those seeking a position on the Walla Walla City Council. When candidates were asked what they considered to be the three most important issues facing City Council member the 10 candidates were unanimous in including the issue of homelessness in our community.
In listening to the candidates describe their concerns and opinions about the homeless population and the efforts being made to meet their needs, it seemed that many had negative views of this population and felt that not enough was being done to get these folks into the job market and self-reliance.
I wonder how many of these candidates have taken the time to visit the sleep center in the evening, talk with the staff, volunteers and residents. Taking a tour of the sleep center in the daytime to see the facility does not familiarize one with the residents and how they live and interact together. I have been volunteering at the sleep center for two-hour shifts — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — for the past nine months. This time spent with the residents and other volunteers has opened my eyes to the problems of the homeless, their struggles to become self-reliant, and the efforts of the Alliance for the Homeless to provide a safe and humane living situation while giving residents a helping hand toward independence.
How many candidates know that there is a Blue Mountain Action Council services coordinator on the premises in the evening who meets with residents to expedite connections with community agencies? I strongly suggest that candidates do not pass judgment on others until they take the time to truly familiarize themselves with this situation. I invite the candidates to contact the Alliance for the Homeless and sign up for a shift.
Chris Howard
Walla Walla