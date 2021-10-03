If a person is willfully unvaccinated for COVID-19, contracts the disease and requires hospitalization, an insurance company should be able to deny any and all claims this person submits.

If a person is willfully unvaccinated for COVID-19, contracts the disease, and gives it to someone who then dies, this unvaccinated person should be arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to life for premeditated murder.

Biden won. Trump lost. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask.

Jefferey Bienvenu

Milton-Freewater

