Most of the political letters I see in this space appear to be angry that an opposing viewpoint exists.
It's probably a good idea to get used to hearing and reading about dissenting opinions, though, because regardless of who wins the next election, the opposition (whoever that ends up being) isn't going anywhere and they will never agree to be quiet.
Any other result would render our entire political system meaningless.
If you want to sway others to your way of thinking (whatever it may be), your arguments must be extremely well constructed. Otherwise you run the risk of looking foolish (or fascist as the case may be) and, as a direct result, driving whoever hears you (and doesn't already agree with you) into the waiting arms of your opposition.
A poorly written letter, a badly constructed political commentary, a poorly worded radio diatribe or a thoughtless social media post can often do little better than create more opposition to your viewpoint.
Not everyone focuses only on whatever news source they happen to agree with either. Some people occasionally listen to radio and news and read political commentaries written by their opposition.
Some people don't always entirely agree with whatever stance whatever party they previously voted for is currently taking on some particular issue. Some people can also be rebellious (they may even enjoy being that way), and using heavy-handed rhetoric will often encourage them to rebel further.
People who already agree with you may agree more, but those who were uncertain or were already opposing you may decide to disagree more. When you write letters that make it sound as though you are unhappy that an opposing viewpoint exists at all, you can create more of your own enemies.
Know your opposition, learn why someone would agree with them and remember that it could have been because of something you said and the way you said it.
Brennan Grass
Walla Walla