Donald Trump has been gone for 14 months, yet the hate still spews from the left in letters every week.
Fuel prices are at record highs. Inflation is the highest it's been in over 40 years, and going to the grocery store is an adventure in budgeting. But liberals have their blinders on and continue to look backwards instead of seeing the destruction of our country by the Democrats. Yet we never see letters to the editor praising the man this country put in office 14 months ago.
Murder, drugs, looting and theft head up the crime in our nations largest cites, cites that are mostly controlled by the Democrats. I've never seen a letter to the editor defending the administrations that lead those cities, but there always seems to be something that Trump did or didn't do that is still burning in the mind of the haters.
Get over it.
I will anticipate a letter that doesn't mention Trump yet approves of our current leadership in Washington. Good luck in November.
Dan R. Clark
Walla Walla