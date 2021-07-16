Please inform yourself and vote in the upcoming local elections.
There is not as much noise around these races, but don’t ignore how important the City Council, County Commissioners and School Board members are. They are your best chance to have a say in making this community the best it can be. Inform yourself by watching (virtually) the candidates forum and/or the recording of it and visiting their websites.
One of the main differences I see between opposing candidates is that there are some who articulate positivity about what can be done to serve all the people.
In our community, they are focused only on our community. There are others who sound like they are taking their cues from a national organization and those people make me doubt whether they are checking to see what’s best for those of us who live locally.
I want to see the former candidates elected.
Pay attention. Get informed and vote in the primary and the general election. It’s your town only as much as you make it yours.
Diana Broze
Walla Walla