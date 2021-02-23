I just read the column written by syndicated columnist Michael Gerson titled “The lessons we need from COVID-19 pandemic.”
The author nails it with a great big old 16-penny nail gun! The column pulls no punches. It is the type of information that none of the leadership in this country or any other have been telling us and should be.
It is truly frightening, rightfully so. The course humanity has set for itself is truly frightening. We can’t keep our heads in the sand any longer. We can’t pretend that what happens on the other side of the planet will not affect us.
Wake up! Ask hard questions of yourself and of our leadership. If you missed this column, find and read it. The paradigm shift it outlines is essential to our survival! Bravo Union-Bulletin for printing it!
Tim Sampson
Walla walla