It is not surprising when another black person gets killed by police officers. We should all remember, in our outrage, that George Floyd's experience isn't unique.
For each black person who dies at the hands of the police, there are countless others who have felt lucky they weren't killed when dealing with a cop. For each black life lost and recorded on camera, there are many others who go unnoticed by newscasters.
White people do not have to wonder if they will be killed during a traffic stop. Nor do they have to hesitate to call 911 for help for fear of a potential "misunderstanding."
White supremacists know that rioting distracts from the systemic injustice that they enjoy. That is why they are traveling en masse to demonstrations around the country, destroying property to discredit calls for justice and change.
But white supremacy isn't just camo pants and tiki torches. It exists in the pretty living rooms around the country where comfortable people tut tut and wag their fingers at the news of angry protesters.
It exists where the reason for the protest is lost and the belief that "those people" are inherently violent is reinforced. It exists in the hearts of those who believe that the cops are justified in their brutality each and every time this happens.
Andrew Asmus
Walla Walla