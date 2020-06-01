On Thursday, the public health lockdown was lifted a little, and the barber shops were opened -- yaaaay!
A line formed outside Jamie's Barber Shop on Morton Street. Jamie had a system, which she recorded and posted on the window: 1)Only one person in the shop at a time; 2) Come in, take a number, and wait outside.
There were four of us outside. Jamie said another man had come in and gotten his number and would come back later. Four of us plus the man in the chair meant maybe an hour's wait, so it was reasonable to go run an errand and come back.
I was number 26, and about two away from a haircut, when a man came up and joined the line. He didn't ask any questions. Most new arrivals would ask, How's this work, and we would tell him, but he seemed to know.
When it was close to my turn, I asked him, "Do have a number?" "Yes..." he fished a ticket out of his pocket, "... number 25." I said, "Good. You're right ahead of me. I'm number 26."
When his turn came, he went in and got a haircut. When he came out, I went in. Jamie said, "He paid for your haircut." "What?" "He paid for your haircut." Hallelejuah!
The man is obviously a gentleman of the old school, or properly raised. A rule of courtesy in a barber shop is, if you ask to go ahead of someone, you pay for his haircut.
That was one of the things my father told me when I was 10 years old and haircuts were a quarter. (He also told me the minimum tip in a restaurant is a dime.)
But this man was not obliged to do that. He wasn't going ahead of me -- he already had a place in line. But he felt obliged, I suppose, simply because I was there when he showed up, to honor the old courtesy and pay for my haircut.
What a gentleman. What a gentleman.
I don't know him, never met him, never saw him before, and I don't know his name, but he refreshes my faith in a civil society, in honor, and maybe even in civilization itself.
God bless him. I am telling his story everywhere, in the hope that his generosity of spirit may catch on.
Ed Reading
Walla Walla