Walla Walla voted Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by 4,000 votes.
I noticed a couple authors of recent letters to the editor proclaiming Trump is a fascist.
Of course, they offer no proof. I guess we’re just supposed to know what that evidence is?
Another thing I thought odd, do these authors realize that Trump won Walla Walla County by 4,000 votes?
If they know that fact, it makes me wonder how many of their neighbors they think are Nazis?
The other thing I find disturbing about these letters is the blatant bigotry displayed.
Using stereotypes to make generalizations about undereducated white males is bigotry.
It is also bigotry to apply those stereotypes to entire groups of people.
I would hope that the editors of the U-B would consider more carefully if the letters they publish are free of bigotry ... against all people.
Charles Spencer
Walla Walla