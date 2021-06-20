It appears Governor Inslee is just giving lip service to helping the planet survive. If not, how does he justify considering a general pollution permit that would allow 58 sewage treatment plants to continue illegally dumping toxins into the Puget Sound?
To use his term, "science" has shown those toxins are harmful to fish—including the salmon which are a critical part of the Orca diet. Considering the proximity of Orca populations to the Puget Sound as opposed to the mouth of the Columbia River, it seems logical to assume greater damage is being done by allowing sewage to continue being dumped into Puget Sound than any loss due to dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg