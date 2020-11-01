I first met Danielle Garbe Reser in the fall of 1996. She was a student at Whitman College, and I was on campus as an alumnus to talk about the Foreign Service.
At the time, I was ambassador to Kuwait and was sharing insights from my career serving our country as a diplomat in the Middle East. I had dinner with her class and said to Danielle that night that I hoped to see her in the Service.
Danielle became a Foreign Service officer on Sept. 10, 2001. Our paths crossed for years after that, including when she was working for then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice while I was ambassador to Iraq. Danielle even had one of the same tours as me — political-economic chief in Beirut. I had that posting during some of the darkest days of the Lebanese Civil War in 1982, while she faced the threats of the Syrian War from 2011-2013.
Being selected for the diplomatic corps is a feat in itself and a demonstration of sound judgment, sharp intelligence and excellent communication skills.
Her postings also required courage and perseverance. Danielle served our country with great distinction in some of our most demanding and challenging diplomatic assignments. She demonstrated exceptional crisis management and creative problem solving skills.
Danielle stepped away from a stellar career in 2015 to return home to family in Eastern Washington after her sister’s death. She is now stepping up to serve again as a state senator.
Having the global perspective Danielle brings to the table will help our state navigate global challenges like this pandemic, climate change, and international trade.
The complex negotiations she led both overseas and at the White House will have prepared her well for anything she may face in Olympia. She knows how to bring people to the table to solve problems together, regardless of political views.
The Foreign Service requires officers to be independent thinkers, speak truth to power and put the country first. The world changed on 9/11, the day after Danielle joined the Service. She met these new challenges brilliantly.
The world is changing again, and we need her skills and her courage in Olympia now as state senator for the 16th Legislative District.
Ryan Crocker
Spokane