Watching the 16th Legislative District candidate forum last Thursday evening I was struck by a distinction between Danielle Garber Reser and her opponents.
Ms. Garbe Reser made the case that she, as potentially the only Democratic female senator from rural Eastern Washington, would have a seat at the majority caucus’ table, leveraging her position to advance the issues of the district and Eastern Washingtonians.
That’s compelling and would likely yield benefits. Subsequently, her opponents indicated their contrarian voices would be heard from the Senate floor. And what do we gain from that?
Where would you rather have your senator, at the table or on the floor? I’ll take the table.
Nick Velluzzi
Walla Walla