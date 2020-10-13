It is a with great pleasure that I write in support of Danielle Garbe Reser. She is a rare and unusually intelligent person.
I have worked with her through her time as the CEO of the Sherwood Trust. The organizations that I was a member of could always count on correct, accurate information on how to go about writing our proposals for grant funding.
I found Danielle to be honest, and very interested in the missions of the organizations I represented. She had great training conferences on funding for non-profit organizations that hosted some outstanding speakers that really helped in navigating the funding mazes that non-profits face this day and age.
I believe that Danielle will make an outstanding senator for our district. She is kind, consistently thoughtful and very perceptive. I found her to be a great leader and very well organized. Just a wonderful choice overall.
Mike Denny
College Place