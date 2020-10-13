Fred and I are voting for Danielle Garbe Reser for state Senate because she understands the challenges our families in Eastern Washington are facing.
For close to 14 years, Danielle proudly advanced America’s interests under the Bush and Obama administrations. As CEO for Sherwood Trust, she oversaw investments that benefited the greater Walla Walla community through creation of jobs and improved community infrastructure, like the Prescott Pool, The Club in Dayton, Walla Walla’s Veterans Memorial Pool and the first ADA playground at Wildwood Park.
From community meetings to neighborhood potlucks, Danielle has spent the last five years showing up for, listening to, and supporting our whole region.
If elected as the only Democratic senator from rural Eastern Washington, she will bring common sense, fiscally responsible solutions to Olympia that will benefit all citizens in our district.
Please join us in voting for Danielle for state Senate by Nov. 3.
Genie Crowe
Dayton