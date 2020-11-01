Remember all those attack ads in the primary against Rep. Bill Jenkin, making false claims about his voting record? One PAC spent over $140,000 attacking Bill, funded largely by a group that has also donated to Perry Dozier’s campaign. Dozier never refunded that money, and his friends are at it again.
Some of those same special interests are now attacking Danielle Garbe Reser and equally distorting her public statements with lies and half-truths.
It seems like Seattle special interests will stop at nothing to get their guy, Perry, in the Senate. And he and his supporters claim Garbe Reser represents Seattle values? Gimme a break.
And neither will Perry or his campaign be stopped or bothered with the facts, since their latest radio, TV and mailers are full of the same lies. If Perry was listening at any of the community forums in which the candidates appeared together — all of which are recorded and publicly available — he would have repeatedly heard Garbe Reser stating her opposition to an income tax and her acknowledgement that voters in Eastern Washington are fed up with taxes.
In fact, that’s why Garbe Reser’s running. She wants to make sure Western Washington Democrats know that our families and businesses are stretched and can’t afford any more taxes. She wants to stand up for us. She is an Eastern Washingtonian.
I want a leader who listens. Who listens to our views on water when we say we don’t want water bottling in the region. Who listens to our families who need better health care, education, and jobs. Who listens to everyone across our region — small businesses, farmers, students, conservatives, and liberals — and will represent all of us.
I want a leader whose agenda is standing up for all Eastern Washingtonians, not for themselves. I want a leader whose decisions will be based in science and evidence, not empty, hollowed-out, populist claims of liberty and freedom.
If you haven’t already, please join me in voting for Garbe Reser for state Senate.
Nick Velluzzi
Walla Walla