Garbe Reser will protect rural Washington
State Senator and Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Hubert Donohue, U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Tom Foley, state House Majority Caucus Chairman Bill Grant — all Eastern Washington voices that were heard and still resonate.
Elected as Democrats, they were often the lone voice representing rural Washington in closed-door majority planning meetings.
All were able to secure funding and pass legislation that greatly benefited Eastern Washington.
With Danielle Garbe Reser running for the state Senate we once again have the rare opportunity to be taken seriously. She has proven her ability to rise above partisan differences to bring people together and to further the interests of rural Washington.
A vote for Garbe Reser is a vote for rural Washington.
A vote for Garbe Reser is a vote for a voice that will be heard and respected.
Cricket Cordova
Walla Walla