Like many of you, I met Danielle Garbe Reser through The Sherwood Trust when she assumed the CEO position after a 14-year career with the U.S .State Department under Republican and Democratic administrations.
I did not discover an executive concerned primarily with disseminating charitable funds, but a bright leader committed to enabling the organization’s trustees to invest Sherwood gifts as “diverse community catalysts.”
Grants, projects, and initiatives under her oversight, in concert with her colleagues, manifested what I consider also to be some of Danielle’s stamps: Pragmatic, common-sense strategies; compassionate community service; prudent, long-term planning; and inclusive collaboration.
Danielle’s legacy of new and sustained partnerships continues to build the capacity and strength of individuals and organizations throughout this Valley. I am so grateful for this and I believe she will carry the same character, credentials and capacity for action to Olympia.
She is a listener and does so thoughtfully, without judgment. Her responses in conversation are well-considered, direct and kind. I have seen Danielle build consensus in disparate groups, often courageously seeking the connection of outliers while retaining harmony.
Danielle’s impressive qualifications and career, from Moses Lake Girls Stater, Whitman cum laude graduate, Columbia (Woodrow Wilson Fellowship) MBA graduate, to U.S. public servant of 14 years, seem to pale when you meet this humble woman, known for her beautiful nature photography.
Make no mistake, Danielle is exceedingly well informed, working constantly to understand what is important to all of us and how to get it done!
You will find her open to all opinions, approachable and committed to a state government that is accountable, accessible and secure — a government that helps us solve our problems, not create new ones.
Cindy Widmer
College Place