‘Tis the season ... when we are on the verge of exercising the most vital and radical aspect of our American experiment: Casting votes to elect those we want to represent us.
I find in helpful and clarifying sometimes to look at my choices using what I have heard called The Elusive Obvious, also known as “looks like a duck, quacks like a duck” and “one’s gut”. The ability to see and speak plainly is one of the things I value most from my upbringing in the Midwest.
When I look at the two candidates running to represent me in the state Senate, I ask myself, “who is this person and why do are they seeking this job
First, Perry Dozier. Mr. Dozier first came on my radar, and, I suspect, the radar of many of us when, in 2018,he mistook his water rights for a crop of wheat he had grown and attempted to sell it. His attempt to gain approval for that idea failed at the local level, and he appealed.
After Sen. Maureen Walsh elected not to run again, in early 2019, Mr. Dozier began his campaign in earnest. He subsequently withdrew his water rights appeal in March of that year.
Second, Danielle Garbe Reser, who has pretty much devoted her life thus far to what used to be called admiringly “public service.” I have heard expressed the view that she has never worked in the “real world.”
I challenge those expressing that view to apply it to a career member of the military, who serve the interests of the rest of us by willingly going to some of the most dangerous parts of the globe in times of war. Most of us call those people “S/Heroes.”
It’s been pointed out by others that, being a Democrat, her election will be a great help to us in Eastern Washington, since she will be sitting with the majority caucus. I agree and would only add that, in my experience, when a woman is sitting at the table, things just get done!
To end where I began: Register to vote, trust your own judgment and then exercise your voice and vote.
Diana Broze
Walla Walla