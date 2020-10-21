Garbe Reser will get job done for all of us
Many thanks to letter writers who explained the Dozier water bottling controversy to us.
Apparently the Doziers merely applied to Walla Walla County for a “text code amendment” to permit a water bottling facility on their property. “Technically” speaking their request had nothing to do with water extraction because the variance requested was a “land use” and not a “water use” issue.
But where was the water going into the plastic bottles going to come from? Why would Perry Dozier apply for a variance to place a water bottling plant on his land unless he planned to bottle water?
Are we supposed to believe that the water bottling facility would serve a purpose other than bottling water or did Perry just want to admire the architectural glory of a water bottling plant on his property?
What was Perry’s motivation for “exploring the option” of building a water bottling plant on his land? Another question is how much money does a well-off fellow, who owns two airplanes and a slew of horses, need?
In the Senate race for the Washington 16th Legislative District, Danielle Garbe Reser is far and away the better candidate. This woman has unimpeachable integrity.
She worked for the U.S. State Department under both President George W. Bush and President Obama. She was the CEO for the Sherwood Trust so she knows our community and has experience managing large budgets.
She is a no-nonsense, roll-up-your sleeves, get-the-job-done kind of woman. She has dedicated her career to service and will work for all of us.
Haven’t we had enough of politicians who place their own interests first?
Linda Gunshefski, M.D.
Walla Walla