Danielle Garbe Reser is Eastern Washington born and raised. She is married to Todd Reser, a fifth-generation farmer, and understands the importance of water rights and protecting our aquifer.
In a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties, Danielle said, “We have creeks and streams going dry, and that’s why I’ve been clear that I oppose initiatives like my opponent has put forward to try and bottle and sell water on his land. We need to make sure that we have sustainable water across the Valley. I would hope that as we go forward our state can look at how critical water is for our agricultural economy and for our residential use; that we respect our water rights … and make sure that they are equitably used across the district …”
I’m deeply concerned, however, whether Danielle’s opponent, Perry Dozier, would stand firmly against initiatives that would endanger our aquifer. In 2018, Perry Dozier applied for an amendment to county zoning rules that would allow a water-bottling facility on his property in Waitsburg. The Dozier’s application asked to have a new definition added to the county code for water bottling. The application also seeked to change the Industrial-Manufacturing Land Uses Table in the code to include “water bottling” as a permitted use in all resource and agricultural lands.
Many Walla Walla and Waitsburg residents were alarmed by Perry Dozier’s desire and willingness to change county agricultural zoning laws to allow for water bottling on his own property. With the Nestle water bottling controversy in Waitsburg fresh on their minds, citizens were rightfully concerned that making these zoning and code changes could lead to unfettered use of our aquifer by outside interests.
After more than a year of contentious community meetings, Perry Dozier withdrew his proposal in March 2019.
I trust in Danielle Garbe Reser to advocate fully for farmers, residents, and businesses across our district when it comes to protecting our water.
Jean Trenary
Walla Walla