We’re truly fortunate to have Danielle Garbe Reser running to represent the 16th Legislative District in the state Senate.
Danielle’s background and experience make her uniquely qualified for this position. She grew up in Moses Lake and earned a scholarship to Whitman College where she graduated with honors; she then attended Columbia University on full scholarship and earned her master's in public administration.
She served our country for 14 years with the U.S. State Department under both Republican and Democratic administrations. She returned to Eastern Washington to serve as CEO of the Sherwood Trust where she worked with community leaders and nonprofit organizations and oversaw initiatives that created jobs, improved community infrastructure and strengthened local nonprofit operations and programs.
She knows how to work with individuals and groups to get things done. Danielle understands the vital role of our agricultural community; her husband, Todd Reser, is a fifth-generation farmer from a Walla Walla family with a long history of community service.
Experience, leadership, commitment to service and the ability to work with others to get things done — Danielle will be a strong voice in Olympia for all of us. Please join me and vote for Danielle for the state Senate.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla