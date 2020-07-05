Primary election day is approaching. Voting begins on July 17. Danielle Garbe Reser is the Democratic Party candidate for the 16th Legislative District Senate seat.
Her experience, accomplishments and commitment to working for the common good are unmatched.
After graduating from Whitman College, cum laude, Danielle earned a master’s in public administration from Columbia University on a full-ride scholarship from the Woodrow Wilson Foundation and the United States State Department. Between 2002-2015, Danielle worked for the Department of State serving in danger and hardship posts in places like Beirut, Lebanon and Jakarta, Indonesia. Her crisis management experience included aiding American victims of Bali terrorist attacks in 2002, and organizing humanitarian responses to the Syrian war. She served on the staff of Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice in the Bush administration, and on the National Security Council staff of the Obama administration.
In 2015, Danielle returned to Eastern Washington to become the CEO of the Sherwood Trust, the largest private foundation serving Walla Walla and Columbia counties. As CEO, Danielle oversaw investments in initiatives that created jobs, improved community infrastructure and strengthened nonprofit programs.
The rural founders’ tour that she created attracted over half a million dollars in new grants to the region. For her accomplishments, she was awarded the Philanthropy Northwest Ambassador of the Year award in 2017. In 2019 she won a national award from Exponent Philanthropy for the “outsized impact” of this rural philanthropy partnership.
Danielle is a member of Rotary, serves as the vice chairwoman of Whitman College’s Presidential Advisory Board and is an ex-officio member of Whitman’s Board of Trustees. Among others, she is endorsed by the Children’s Campaign Fund, founded in 1989, to provide for the health, well-being, safety and education of all children.
Danielle will be a powerful voice for rural communities in the 16th Legislative District. The district needs leadership in Olympia, not self interest. Please vote for Danielle Garbe Reser.
Gretchen De Grasse
Walla Walla