In the course of her career with the U.S. Department of State under both Republican and Democratic administrations, Danielle Garbe Reser served the United States in a variety of roles.
These roles included crisis management in response to both the Syrian war and the Bali terrorist attacks in 2002.
As a diplomatic advisor to the U.S. Senate, Garbe Reser performed diligent work with the Armed Services Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Returning to her Eastern Washington roots in 2015, Garbe Reser managed over $30 million as CEO of the Sherwood Trust, guiding initiatives that benefited community infrastructure, job growth and nonprofit programs.
In 2019 she received national recognition in the form of Exponent Philanthropy’s award for the “outsized impact” of her work in the region.
Garbe Reser possesses regional roots, political acumen and a demonstrated commitment to the growth of our community.
These skills and attributes would make her a powerful and effective advocate for the many interests of the 16th Legislative District.
Cast your vote for Garbe Reser on or before August 4. We all will benefit from having her in the race for state Senate.
Peter de Grasse
Walla Walla