Garbe Reser will be in room where it happens
I want to share just two reasons why I am voting with enthusiasm for Danielle Garbe Reser for state Senate — and why I am also asking you to join me.
First, Danielle’s local and international qualifications are extraordinary. She is a fiscal moderate, a native Eastern Washingtonian with 5th generation family ties to agriculture, and has a degree from Whitman College — leading to a public administration master’s degree at Columbia University on a full-ride scholarship from the Woodrow Wilson Foundation and U.S. Department of State.
She has also more recently served as the CEO of the renowned Sherwood Trust since 2015, whose stated mission is to be a catalyst for building capacity and creating a cohesive, vibrant community. Danielle has been the leader in that effort for our community.
But that is only the introduction to her qualifications.
More remarkably, her local, community-building successes are combined with a vast, 14-year record of solving problems on an international stage using diplomacy and nonpartisanship.
If there is something we desperately need more of today, it is diplomacy and nonpartisanship.
Danielle served on the personal staff of Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for two years, worked in the National Security Council during the Obama years, and served as a diplomat in some of the most challenging places in the world, such as Lebanon and Indonesia.
In fact, she was there and helped lead the recovery efforts after the infamous Bali terrorist attacks in 2002.
My second reason for supporting Danielle requires fewer words: I want whoever is elected as our state senator to be able to make a positive difference.
As a Democrat in the majority Senate caucus, Danielle will be in “the room where it happens.” Her Republican opponent will not.
So, even if you can get past the questionable water-rights issues that have plagued her opponent’s credentials, if he gets elected he will spend the next four years voting on meaningless and unsuccessful amendments to Democratic bills in opposition to the majority party.
Simply put, if he wins, we win nothing.
Don’t we want a representative from Eastern Washington who can make a positive difference? I sure do.
Please join me in voting for Danielle as the state senator who has the qualifications and the access to get the job done for our Valley.
Keith Swanson
Touchet