My primary ballot arrived at the same time as the U-B interviews for the state Senate 16th Legislative District race.
The thing that stood out to me was the difference in the candidates ages. Two men nearing retirement, age 60, and a young, energetic woman, age 45, Danielle Garbe Reser. Women have been the choice of local voters as evidenced by the exemplary service of both former Sen. Jeannette Hayner and the present Senate District 16 incumbent, Maureen Walsh.
So voting for women leaders is the Walla Walla way and an important part of the local political scene.
As a part of wheat ranching family, Danielle understands the needs and issues so important to agriculture and our local economy.
Danielle understands the sacrifices that all veterans, living or not, have made for our country.
You may ask her also if she has any trouble making difficult decisions. Can Danielle adequately represent our area since she is not part of the "R" machine? I think the answer is yes.
Do you sometimes tire of voting for Republican candidates and then hear them complain that they cannot get most of their legislation passed since they are in the minority in the Legislature. A perfect example is former Rep. Bill Grant who was Democrat.
Grant showed that you can represent this area with distinction as you participate in decisions made by the majority Democratic caucus.
Vote for Danielle and then there is no need to to consider extreme measures like agitating to form another state.
So I invite all my friends and neighbors; conservatives, Republicans, independents, Democrats and liberals to vote for Danielle, a 21st century senator, for state Senate, District 16.
Douglas Venn
Prescott