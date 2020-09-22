The person who will best represent the interests of Southeastern Washington and the 16th Legislative District is Danielle Garbe Reser.
Soon after Garbe Reser entered the race I had the chance to hear her speak. She impressed me with her knowledge, balanced and moderate views of the issues of Eastern Washington.
Her speaking skills, people skills and first-hand experience of the challenges confronting our area will make her an effective state senator.
I believe Garbe Reser would represent us similar to Bill Grant, grounded in the values of Eastern Washington and inclusive of the interests of all of us.
Garbe Reser has impressed me with her ability to understand and act effectively on local issues (as demonstrated by her time with Sherwood Trust); and also to bring a larger world view to our issues from her time with the U.S. State Department.
Importantly, since it is likely Washington state government will continue to be a Democratic majority, she would have a relevant voice in the state Legislature.
Garbe Reser understands the issues and values of our area and will be a strong representative of the often unheard voices of Eastern Washington. I urge you to vote for Garbe Reser and elect her as our next senator.
Tracii Hickman
Walla Walla