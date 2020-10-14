Local farmer and bottled-water enthusiast Perry Dozier is currently running for state Senate for our 16th Legislative District. He had something interesting to say at the recent Loren Culp “Victory Protest Rally.” (Bonus points if you can tell me what the heck a “victory protest rally” is.)
As reported by the Union-Bulletin on Sept. 7:
“He wants Culp to be the man he answers to as the district’s next state senator, Dozier said.”
Note very carefully who Dozier thinks he “answers” to. If he gets that Senate seat, he believes he reports to the governor.
So who does he “represent?” Not you. Not me. Not any of the folks whose votes he needs to get that job.
This is either a dangerous mindset, or a purely uninformed one. Either Dozier doesn’t understand how representative democracy functions, or he thinks you don’t.
Either way, he has no business being involved in state government in any manner beyond his uninformed vote.
His opponent Danielle Garbe Reser is the clear choice in this race. With broad experience in negotiating, building effective coalitions, and with an eye on the horizon, yet firmly grounded in our rapidly diversifying agricultural economy, Garbe Reser knows who she represents, and will work hard in doing so.
Vote for Garbe Reser.
Bryan Lubbers
Walla Walla