When I think of my ideal state senator, the list would be: Intelligent, compassionate, grounded in Eastern Washington, knowledge about our agriculture industry and a willingness to listen. Danielle Garbe Reser personifies each of these.
Born and raised in Moses Lake and educated at Whitman College, Danielle understands the people and economy of Eastern Washington. After college she served our country for 14 years in the State Department, beginning her career the day before 9/11.
Walla Walla called her home in 2015 because she missed her home and especially the people of the Walla Walla Valley.
Ever the community servant, Danielle led the Sherwood Trust where she was able to put money back into the community to benefit those in need. She was responsible for a $30 million budget and brought in another $500,000 in grants to our area to help local nonprofits with infrastructure health needs, homelessness, and job training.
Because making Walla Wallans healthier and more economically stable is important to Danielle.
Danielle has the chops to serve us well in Olympia. Her work around the world for the U.S. government and here in Walla Walla for the community have taught her how to listen and hear the challenges people are facing.
Married to a fifth generation farmer, Danielle understands the challenges that agriculture faces in our area. Working with a wide range of people, she has learned to build relationships with different types of people.
She will take that knowledge to Olympia to help bridge the divide between Eastern and Western Washington so our people feel heard. With Danielle in Olympia, I’m confident we will see safer communities, better education and more infrastructure to benefit all in Washington.
Please join me in voting for Danielle.
Debi Toews
Walla Walla