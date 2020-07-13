I first met Danielle Garbe Reser in 2017 at the Commitment to Community potluck, held at the Edith-Carey Community Center.
Through her work with Sherwood Trust she helped coordinate this potluck, aimed at bringing women of all cultures together to build relationships and a sense of community.
For me, it was the most uplifting moment of 2017. Danielle greeted me when I walked into the center, immediately making me feel welcome and valued. She has a calmness about her that draws you in, and when I started talking with her, I quickly realized how bright, intelligent and passionate she is.
At the end of the evening I remember thinking how lucky the Walla Walla community was to have her working for them.
I was so excited when I learned that Danielle was running for state Senate. With her Eastern Washington roots, her 14 years as a public servant (serving honorably under both Republican and Democratic administrations), and her devotion to building a strong community, Danielle is the person I want fighting for us on those committees and in the hallways in Olympia.
Jean Trenary
Walla Walla