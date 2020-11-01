Danielle Garbe Reser is just the kind of person we need representing us in the Washington state Senate.
She is kind and compassionate, and Danielle may be the best listener I have ever met. Danielle has already put her deep experience and knowledge to work for our community in her work with the Sherwood Trust, creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and strengthening area nonprofits, and she brings her heart, her calm, and her commitment to people and public service.
Danielle is focused on our community and our local interests: she commits her Eastern Washington sensibilities and her thoughtful consideration to every decision and every interaction.
Let’s get her over to Olympia. Vote!
Laura Norris
Walla Walla