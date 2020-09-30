I am voting for Danielle Garbe Reser for the position of senator of the 16th Legislative District.
She understands the issues of the land and agriculture being a member of a 5th generation family farm.
She knows first-hand the lay of the land and issues of our communities from her role as chief executive officer of the Sherwood Trust, which funds many worthy causes among the nonprofit organizations in our greater Walla Walla Valley.
She recognizes the value of reaching a hand across the aisle during this divided partisan time as she has worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations during her diplomatic career.
She is a fiscal conservative, and like Bill Grant, also a fiscally conservative Democrat who served this district well, she will advocate for our district and the interests of Eastern Washington.
I encourage you to join with me to elect Garbe Reser to the Washington state Senate.
Anne Haley
Walla Walla