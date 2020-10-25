As a former elected official and community builder, I have learned to appreciate those rare individuals who have the ability to bring people together, not despite our differences, but considering our differences, while understanding our common values and collective goals. Danielle Garbe Reser is that rare individual.
Danielle listens and engages with a wide range of community members. She brings a message of unity and collaboration. She understands that all perspectives are important for us to build a prosperous, safe and healthy community.
The concerns and needs of Eastern Washington are unique to our region. Danielle has the experience, temperament and commitment to be the influential advocate who can engage both parties, bring us together, and work to prioritize our voices in the state legislature. She can make things happen for us.
I have spent the last several months working on recommendations to create affordable housing in our region. Danielle strongly believes community safety should include affordable housing to create safe neighborhoods and support stable families. I am happy to know that she has received the endorsement of the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund.
Danielle is the best qualified, most experienced and committed person to represent the 16th Legislative District in Olympia. She has a stellar record serving our country, including 14 years in the U.S. State Department working with both parties, and an impressive record of collaboration and support for our local community.
She is a builder of relationships and the person who can bring us together to improve the quality of life in Eastern Washington. I hope you will support her candidacy.
Gustavo Reyna
Walla Walla