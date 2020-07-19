I have been fortunate in knowing Danielle Garbe Reser since she moved to Walla Walla.
In addition to knowing Danielle, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand her effective involvement in our community when she was CEO of the Sherwood Trust.
Several letters have been published about her meaningful qualifications for being our region's state senator.
How often do we say why can't our elected officials get along and find ways to negotiate, compromise, but make sound decisions for our citizens.
Danielle's basic nature and experience as a former diplomat provide her with a badly needed skill in Olympia. Simply the art of negotiation and blending different opinions/positions to resolve for all parties involved.
Electing Danielle to be our state senator is exciting for the positive results she will bring to our area and people.
Bill Albee
Walla Walla