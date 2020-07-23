I don't necessarily consider "5th" generation or "I've lived here my entire life" to be a selling point.
Having grown up here and graduated from Wa-Hi, as well as did our daughter, I feel strongly that a person needs to "blow this Popsicle stand" and see some of the world and experience diversity.
Danielle Garbe Reser left her childhood home of Moses Lake to attend Whitman College. She joined the U.S. State Department and worked all over the world for 14 years, under both Democrat and Republican administrations.
Global experience is critical at this time. Being insulated in a small community does not give a very robust experience of the world and different cultures.
Listening to a candidates forum earlier this week, the question of water came up. Of course, the candidate who wanted to bottle/sell/ship his farm's right to water out of the Valley did not mention that in his response to the question.
It was merely two years ago that the community had to stand up in opposition to Perry Dozier's wish to profit from the water that he has the right to farm with. Thankfully he, and Nestles were both prevented from this — so far.
Danielle will represent all of us. She loves this country, and this Valley, and has the global understanding of different people's needs and concerns.
She will listen, and represent us with grace and dignity, in a bipartisan manner.
Jan Corn
Walla Walla