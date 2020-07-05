Danielle Garbe Reser made my day when she declared her candidacy for the Washington state Senate.
I met her when we served together on a Union-Bulletin citizen’s committee. Her down-to-earth dignity, verbal ability and breadth of perspective totally impressed me. I knew at the time she was CEO of Sherwood Trust, but it wasn’t until after our time together that I learned of her exciting 14 year all-over-the world career in the State Department and work in Washington, D.C. for representatives in Republican and Democrat administrations including Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Not to mention that she grew up learning wonderful small town values in Moses Lake and then went on to graduate cum laude from Whitman College.
This is a woman I really want representing me. She has been in so many trusted positions demanding competence and has served exceptionally.
She is kind, approachable and cares about us. Let’s do ourselves a favor and vote her in as our next state senator.
Carlan Bradshaw
Walla Walla